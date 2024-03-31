Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 29th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Urban One Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.96. Urban One has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Get Urban One alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.