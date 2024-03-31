UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $267,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $494.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

