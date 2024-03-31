UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $494.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $502.51 and a 200 day moving average of $518.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

