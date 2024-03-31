Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 3.1% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

