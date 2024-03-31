UBS Group Boosts UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target to $186.00

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $184.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.75.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $173.43 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.14.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in UniFirst by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

