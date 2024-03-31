Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 3.6 %

TUP opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.76. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading

