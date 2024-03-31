TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Plans $0.06 Semi-Annual Dividend

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

TTEC has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. TTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TTEC to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

TTEC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 1,040,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $491.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts predict that TTEC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 243,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $7,381,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 424,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

