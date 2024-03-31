Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at HSBC

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HSBC from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

