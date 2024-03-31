Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,820 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3,152.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,726,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

