Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $18.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Triumph Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Triumph Group stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

