TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Short Interest Update

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 29th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLSIW opened at $1.00 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, an immunotherapy company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors. The company offers the TriNav Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.