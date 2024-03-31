Travere Therapeutics’ (TVTX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $586.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.02% and a negative return on equity of 177.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 218,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

