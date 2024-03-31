TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $180,823,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,231.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,158.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,008.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $714.98 and a twelve month high of $1,238.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

