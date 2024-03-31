Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the February 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Top KingWin Price Performance
Shares of TCJH opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.
Top KingWin Company Profile
