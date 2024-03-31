Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the February 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Top KingWin Price Performance

Shares of TCJH opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Top KingWin Company Profile

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

