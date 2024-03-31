TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$35.86 Average PT from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock opened at C$35.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.58. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$26.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The stock has a market cap of C$9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6182065 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

