The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $122.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,367,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,367. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

