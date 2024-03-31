The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Reduced by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up about 2.9% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TRV opened at $230.14 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $230.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.