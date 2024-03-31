The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Update

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the February 29th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SGPPF stock opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.88. The SPAR Group has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to grocery stores and other group retail outlets in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, building and hardware products, coffee, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

