The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Update

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the February 29th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
The SPAR Group Price Performance
Shares of SGPPF stock opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.88. The SPAR Group has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.
About The SPAR Group
