The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Middleby by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,476,000 after buying an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Middleby by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Middleby by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after buying an additional 350,793 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $31,419,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $161.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

