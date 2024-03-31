The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $390.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $411.10.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $417.69 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.11 and a 200-day moving average of $358.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

