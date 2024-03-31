The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Short Interest Update

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 29th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 11.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $615.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. On average, research analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

