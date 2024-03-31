The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. 6,865,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,483. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

