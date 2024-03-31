The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 4.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

