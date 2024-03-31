Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NYSE:TPL opened at $578.51 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $422.07 and a 12 month high of $666.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 64.22%. The company had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.1667 per share. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 657 shares of company stock worth $345,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

