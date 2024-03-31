Tevis Investment Management Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tevis Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.7% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Comcast by 229.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,369,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $264,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,276 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.