Tevis Investment Management Takes $320,000 Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in THOR Industries by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $117.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on THO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

