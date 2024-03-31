Tevis Investment Management Sells 99 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tevis Investment Management lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $415.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.74 and its 200 day moving average is $329.78. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $419.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

