Tevis Investment Management Sells 1,173 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Tevis Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Loews accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of L stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

