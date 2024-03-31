Tevis Investment Management Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tevis Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.96 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

