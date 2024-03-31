Tevis Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $171.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

