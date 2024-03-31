Tevis Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after acquiring an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

