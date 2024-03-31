Tevis Investment Management Acquires Shares of 10,267 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,827,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

C stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.