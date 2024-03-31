Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.63.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $175.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.06. The firm has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

