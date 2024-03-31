Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Tesla by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.79. The stock had a trading volume of 77,654,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,978,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.