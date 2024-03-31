Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.63.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $175.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.06. The stock has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

