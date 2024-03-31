Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

