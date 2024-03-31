Telsey Advisory Group Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $62.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KR. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.64.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. Kroger has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $57.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115,264 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,183,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,716,000 after acquiring an additional 412,372 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

