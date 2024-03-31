Tectum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.08 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Tectum has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tectum has a total market cap of $237.20 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tectum token can now be purchased for about $32.25 or 0.00045725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 29.40061873 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,429,174.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

