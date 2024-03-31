TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $145.24 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in TE Connectivity by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.