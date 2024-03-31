TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $138.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $122.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.73.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $113.10 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

