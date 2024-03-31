TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $118.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $111.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.73.

NYSE:SNX opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $101.13.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

