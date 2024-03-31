TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 65,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TCTM opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of adult professional education, and childhood and adolescent quality education services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an education platform that combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

