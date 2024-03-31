TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 65,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:TCTM opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.20.
About TCTM Kids IT Education
