TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 29th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in TC Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TC Bancshares by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Bancshares by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in TC Bancshares by 18.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TCBC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506. The company has a market cap of $59.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.17 and a beta of 0.05. TC Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

