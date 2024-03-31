Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,021 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

