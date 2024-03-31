Synthetix Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.71 or 0.00006675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $33.65 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

