Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Short Interest Up 27.2% in March

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 29th total of 203,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Synchronoss Technologies

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $25,657.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,308 shares in the company, valued at $646,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchronoss Technologies news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $25,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,308 shares in the company, valued at $646,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Rendino acquired 20,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 883,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,288 shares of company stock worth $187,147. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,658. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

