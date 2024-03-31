Syensqo (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Syensqo (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Syensqo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHBBF opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Syensqo has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $94.00.

About Syensqo

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

