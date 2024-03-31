Syensqo (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Syensqo (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Syensqo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHBBF opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Syensqo has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $94.00.
About Syensqo
