Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 29th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Swvl Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWVL traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 55,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,588. Swvl has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Institutional Trading of Swvl

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Swvl stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) by 1,313.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,336 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 4.98% of Swvl worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

