SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 1,077,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
SIVBQ stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
