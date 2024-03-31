SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 1,077,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVBQ stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.