SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SuperCom stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $997,660.00, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom by 81.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 297,244 shares during the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

